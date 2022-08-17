Ajmer-Delhi Shatabdi to get two extra coaches: North Eastern Railway

In view of a long waiting list of railway passengers, one coach each of the First Class AC-chair and Second Class AC-chair will be added to Ajmer-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Jan Shatabdi, North Eastern Railway said Wednesday.

According to a statement, the Ajmer-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Jan Shatabdi (12065/66) will run with extra coaches from August 19 to November 30.

As per the schedule, on all days except Sunday and Thursday, the Jan Shatabdi leaves Ajmer Junction at 5:40 am and arrives at Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 11:35 am.

In the return direction, it departs from Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 4:15 pm and reaches Ajmer Junction at 10:15 pm on all days except Sunday and Thursday.

The stations en route are Kishangarh, Phulera Junction, Ringas Junction, Nim Ka Thana, Narnaul, Rewari Junction, Gurgaon, Delhi Cantt.