AJL land allotment case: CBI files chargesheet against Bhupinder Hooda, others

The CBI Saturday filed a chargesheet against former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior Congress leader Motilal Vohra and Associated Journals Limited (AJL) in connection with the alleged re-allotment of institution plot in Panchkula in Haryana. The central agency has alleged that the reallotment of land had caused a loss of Rs 67 lakh to the exchequer.

In the FIR, the CBI claimed a 3,360 square metre plot in Sector 6, Panchkula, was allotted to AJL in 1982 and no construction was done till 1992. The plot was later repossessed by the Haryana Urban Development Authority. However, in 2005 it was re-alloted to AJL at the original rate, allegedly violating the norms laid down by the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA). Hooda was also chairman of the body at the time.

The agency has booked Hooda, the then chairman of the AJL, Vora, and the company under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The AJL group runs the National Herald newspapge.

The Indian Express, in December 2015, was the first to report the alleged irregularities in the re-allotment of the plot.

The probe against Hooda was transferred to the CBI after by the BJP government in the state came to power in Haryana.