Ajit Singh murder: Suspected gunman killed in shootout with Lucknow police

The Lucknow Police on Monday gunned down a man accused of murdering former Mau block president Ajit Singh here last month. The three-day police custody of Girdhari Vishwakarma alias Doctor was set to end during the day.

Vishwakarma, who has an extensive criminal record, was suspected of being the main shooter in the Ajit Singh case. The police claimed that during a search for the murder weapon in the Gomti Nagar area Vishwakarma hit Sub-Inspector Akhtar Usmani on the nose, snatched his service pistol and fled. He also allegedly fired a bullet that grazed the shoulder of Senior Sub-Inspector Anil Kumar Singh. The policemen are undergoing treatment and doctors said their condition was stable.

“Police had taken Girdhari to Gomti Nagar to recover a weapon used in the murder of Ajit Singh,” claimed Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Nilabja Chaudhary.

Chaudhary said Vishwakarma was taken to Khargapur crossing in the Vibhuti Khand area around 2.30 am. The police said they had been informed that the accused had hidden the weapon somewhere in Vibhuti Khand. When Vishwakarma was being brought down from the police vehicle at Khargapur crossing, he hit Usmani with his head, Chaudhary said. The sub-inspector reportedly lost balance and fell to the ground. The accused immediately snatched Usmani’s service pistol and ran, according to the police. He hid behind bushes nearby and fired at the police officials chasing him. One of the policemen informed the police control room, following which a backup force arrived and warned Vishwakarma to surrender, said the police. But Vishwakarma opened fire, injuring Anil Kumar Singh, claimed the police.

“In reply, the police also fired in which Girdhari got injured. After the firing stopped, the police reached close to Girdhari and found him injured,” said the police. The accused was taken to a hospital, where he died during treatment.

The police said five people had been arrested in connection with Ajit Singh’s murder at Kautautha crossing in Lucknow on January 6. Vishwakarma was arrested in Delhi in an Arms Act case. On February 10, the Lucknow Police brought him to the city on a production warrant.

The city police force then moved a local court and obtained his custody for three days, said investigating officer and Vibhuti Khand Station House Officer Chandra Shekhar.

According to the police, those arrested have told interrogators that Ajit Singh was murdered at the behest of gangsters Dhruv Kumar Singh alias Kuntoo Singh and Akhand Singh. Both of them were in jail at the time of the murder.