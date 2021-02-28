Ajit Singh, Jayant, Rakesh Tikait call for farmers’ unity

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh, RLD vice-president Jayant Chaudhary and Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday stressed on farmers’ unity, which “is the only weapon to vanquish a stubborn BJP government at the Centre for repealing the three black agriculture laws.”

While addressing a kisan mahapanchayat in Baghpat’s Bamnauli village, Singh said, “Time has come when we all should unite among ourselves and uproot the BJP government. BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are dream merchants who promised moon to people, especially the youth… Modi is the PM of a handful of capitalists and mill owners.” The veteran leader has held the post of Cabinet minister at the Centre during the rule of various governments.

“The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has become bankrupt due to the Modi government. It is in no position to guarantee MSP to farmers for their produce. Now, the corporate world will set the MSP according to its will and benefit from it, while farmers will have no role or share in it,” said Singh.

Earlier in the morning, Tikait took part in a “yagna” in Bamnauli village and also addressed a press meet. “I urge farmers to fill their tractor tanks with fuel for the final march to the national capital to force this anti-farmer government to take back the three farm laws. A handful of corporate houses have already built huge warehouse even before the Modi government announced implementation of the three farm laws.”

He added, “Inn godowns ko hum chappar me tabdil kar denge (We will reduce these warehouses to thatched huts). But this can happen only when we remain united and do not be misled by false propaganda of BJP leaders and their IT cell machinery.”

While addressing a kisan mahapanchat in Meerut’s Bhainsa village, Jayant said, “I want to tell our farmer friends that we have only one identity – we toil our land. We have the same blood, but this BJP government is not leaving any opportunity to humiliate us. They have called us deshdrohi (traitors), parjeevi (parasites) and andolanjeevi (professional protestors). They have tried to defame us, but now it is our turn to show them our unified strength.” When farmers agitate for their rights, the government welcomes them with lathis and bullets, he added.

Tikait, who overnight shot to limelight after a video of him crying during farmers’ protest went viral, has ruled out the possibility of him or any of his family member joining any political outfit to contest elections. “We are cane growers and the Yogi government is not being able to pay the cane growers’ dues in time. None of those working in the agriculture field nourish political ambition. Our only demand is that these three farm laws should be repealed or we will force the government to do the same.”

Echoing Tikait, Jayant said, “The sugar mill in Mawana has an outstanding due of Rs 200 crore, which has to be paid to cane growers in the current financial year. The BJP leaders have promised to ensure that the cane growers will get the price of their produce in 14 days. But the fact is that the sugar mills in UP are yet to clear over Rs 13,000 crore as cane dues.”