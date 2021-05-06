Ajit Singh, former Union minister and RLD chief, dies of Covid-19

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief and former Union minister Ajit Singh passed away on Thursday after losing battle to Covid-19, his son Jayant Chaudhary confirmed on Twitter. He was 82.

Singh was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram after been diagnosed with the infection. He had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 20.

“Chaudhary Ajit Singh ji was diagnosed as Covid+ on the 20th of April. He battled his condition till the very end and breathed his last today morning, the 6th of May, 2021. Throughout his life journey, Chaudhary Sahib was loved and respected by many. He, in turn, cherished this bond with all of you and gave his best consideration and efforts for our welfare,” his family said in a statement.

Ajit Singh was a seven-time Member of Parliament from Baghpat, and served as Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Agriculture, and Food Processing Industries in different governments. He had served in the governments of VP Singh, PV Narasimha Rao, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh.

Ajit Singh, the son of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, quit the computer industry to return to India and join politics. He became a Rajya Sabha member in 1986.

Expressing grief, PM Narendra Modi tweeted, “Singh was always devoted to the interests of the farmers. He efficiently discharged the responsibilities of several departments at the center. My condolences to his family in this hour of mourning.” Many political leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, also expressed their condolences.