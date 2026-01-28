Ajit Pawar’s plane crash: What we know so far

A plane carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with four others, crashed in Baramati on Wednesday morning, killing all onboard the aircraft.

As per the DGCA, Pawar was with “2 more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendant) and 2 crew (PIC+FO) members”. They were on board a Learjet 45 aircraft, operated by VSR Aviation.

The plane was landing at Baramati airport when it crashed. The aircraft had a seating capacity of six, including the pilot.

Here is what we know so far