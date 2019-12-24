Ajit Pawar to be deputy chief minister in Uddhav government, Ashok Chavan also to get Cabinet post

NCP leader Ajit Pawar returned will be deputy chief minister. NCP leader Ajit Pawar returned will be deputy chief minister.

Former chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan, NCP’s Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena’s Sunil Prabhu are among the two dozen people who are likely to be inducted into the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, headed by Uddhav Thackeray. The expansion of the ministry is scheduled for 1 pm on December 30.

Ajit Pawar will be the deputy chief minister. The post, allocated to the NCP, had been kept vacant by party president Sharad Pawar.

The names of the other future ministers from the NCP quota are: Dilip Walse Patil, Aditi Tatkare, Rajendra Shingne, Rajesh Tope and Manik Kokate.

The Congress has a total quota of 13 ministers, besides the post of the assembly speaker. It already has two representatives – Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut — in the government. It is understood to have finalized the names of Ashok Chavan and Amit Deshmukh, while the remaining names await clearance by party president Sonia Gandhi. In fact, the expansion, which had been originally planned for today, had to be deferred because of the delay on the part of the Congress.

The Shiv Sena nominees for the ministerial berths are Prakash Abitkar, Gulab Patil, Dada Bhise, Uday Samant, Bachhu Kadu, Sanjay Rathod and Abdul Sattar.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thakceray had assumed office on November 28.

