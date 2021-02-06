Ajit Pawar: Those present should have stopped Sharjeel Usmani’s speech

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday hit out at the “big personalities” present at the Elgaar Parishad 2021 programme for not stopping the alleged objectionable speech made by former Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student leader Sharjeel Usmani.

Pawar, who was speaking to mediapersons about Usmani’s speech, said, “It was not at all correct. Police are investigating it. Action will be taken as per the law.”

Asked why permission was granted for the programme, Pawar said, “If one takes permission for giving a speech, it is known what speech will be delivered. Those giving the speech should maintain some balance. There were big personalities… If someone delivered a wrong speech, it should have been stopped immediately… People from various communities live together and such a speech will cause hatred…”

Retired High Court judge Justice B G Kolse Patil was among the key organisers of the event that was in Pune on January 30. He had tendered an apology regarding Usmani’s comments.

Usmani was among the key speakers at the event. Based on a complaint filed by BJP member Pradeep Gawade, an FIR has been lodged against Usmani under Section 153 (a) of the IPC for his alleged objectionable speech against the Hindu community and the country.