Ajit Pawar says NCP to contest 4 Pune seats, Congress says unacceptable

After differences over seat-sharing between BJP and Shiv Sena came out in the open, disagreements have emerged between the Congress and NCP as well. Soon after NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday announced that his party would contest four out of eight seats in Pune city, leaving three for the Congress and one for the “friendly party”, Congress said the formula was not acceptable to them.

At a party rally in Bibvewadi, Ajit Pawar said the NCP would contest Parvati, Khadakwasla, Wadgaonsheri and Hadapsar seats while Shivajinagar, Kasba Peth and Pune Cantonment seats would be contested by the Congress. “We have left one seat for our friendly parties,” the former deputy CM said.

The city Congress reacted immediately, saying the formula was unacceptable to them. “If NCP will contest four seats, we will also contest the same number of seats. We don’t understand which friendly party he is talking about… The friendly parties do not have a strong presence in the city,” said Congress spokesperson Ramesh Iyer.

The Congress also objected to NCP taking over Parvati seat. “We have strong candidates like Abu Bagul, Sachin Tawre and others for Parvati seat. It should go to Congress. NCP can keep Kothrud seat with it,” Iyer said.

The Congress further said Pawar must have made the announcement in his personal capacity and it was not the NCP’s official view. “The seat-sharing formula will be discussed by senior leaders from both the parties, who will then make the announcement,” said a Congress leader.

NCP MP Vandana Chavan, however, said the announcement made by Pawar was a joint decision of Congress-NCP. “The decision is final,” she said.

Stating that NCP-Congress should make strong efforts to win all eight seats in Pune, Chavan hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying people of Maharashtra have suffered a lot during their regime. “There is industrial slowdown, farmer suicides continue unabated and women continue to face humiliation and injustice. We need to work harder to ensure that our party comes to power,” she said.

In 2014 Assembly polls, the BJP had won all eight Pune seats. The Congress, NCP, BJP and Sena had contested separately after their bid to form alliances failed.