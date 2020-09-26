Ajit Pawar pays tribute to Hindutva icon Upadhyaya, deletes tweet

Taking to Twitter, Pawar wrote, “Tributes to the founder of JanaSanghand senior leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary.” (File)

A tweet remembering Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary, tweeted by NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s handle on Friday morning, raised many eyebrows. However, it was deleted within an hour

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also paid tribute to Upadhyaya, a Hindutva icon and a revered figure for the BJP, his former ally. The Sangh was the predecessor of the BJP.

Taking to Twitter, Pawar wrote, “Tributes to the founder of JanaSanghand senior leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary.”

On the tweet being deleted, Pawar told mediapersons, “It is necessary to follow the instructions of party seniors in politics.” He did not elaborate further.

Uddhav, meanwhile, offered floral tribute to Upadhyaya at his residence Matoshree in Mumbai.

