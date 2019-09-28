Day after resigning, Ajit Pawar meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar; to hold presser at 3 pm

A day after he tendered his resignation, NCP leader Ajit Pawar Saturday held a meeting with his uncle and party chief Sharad Pawar at the latter’s residence. Sharad’s daughter Supriya Sule was also present at the meeting, reported news agency PTI.

Ajit, a five-time MLA from Baramati, didn’t cite any reason for his resignation and went incognito.

He is scheduled to hold a press conference at NCP leader Dhananjay Munde’s house at 3 pm Saturday.

Sharad Pawar claimed Ajit had resigned as he was hurt that the NCP chief has been named in the ED case related to the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam. “I have not been able to directly speak to him (Ajit) after I got to know about his decision. He did not consult me… I feel he could not tolerate that I was booked,” Sharad said.

“He told his sons that it was better to stay away from politics…,” he added.

Ajit’s last message, posted on Twitter, read, “Overwhelmed to see the huge gathering in Mumbai today, in support of @PawarSpeaks. Heartfelt thanks to @NCPspeaks officials, party workers & also our opponents who stood up for the truth in spite of our differences. I am sure this belief in Pawar Saheb will never fade.”

There was speculation that the entry of Rohit Pawar, the grand nephew of the NCP chief, had made Ajit jittery.