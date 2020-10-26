Ajit Pawar admitted to Breach Candy after testing positive for Covid

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai. Pawar, who is also the Guardian Minister of Pune district, tweeted on Monday that he has tested positive.

“My test for Corona has come positive. I am in good health but as per the advise of doctors have got admitted in Breach Candy hospital as a precautionay measure,” he said.

“I urge all the citizens, leaders of all political party, office-bearers and workers not to be worried about me as my health is good. I would be back in your service after taking rest for sometime,” he added.

Pawar had gone into home isolation last week after he reported fatigue. However, he continued to do office work from home and attended meetings through video conferencing.

The deputy chief minister had called off all his meetings with public citing the reason as unavoided circumstances.

