‘Shocking’, ‘irreparable loss’: Leaders across party lines condole Ajit Pawar’s death in Baramati plane crash

The plane was landing at Baramati airport when it crashed, sources said, adding that the aircraft has a seating capacity of six, including the pilot.

A plane carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with four others, crashed in Baramati on Wednesday morning, killing all aboard the aircraft.

As per the DGCA, Pawar was with “2 more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendant) and 2 crew (PIC+FO) members”. They were on board a Learjet 45 aircraft, operated by VSR Aviation.

The plane was landing at Baramati airport when it crashed, sources said, adding that the aircraft had a seating capacity of six, including the pilot.

An onlooker who owns a shop next to the Baramati Airport told The Indian Express, “The aircraft was making a lot of noise while landing, so my attention went to it. It appeared to try landing but slid off the runway, and there was a big explosion. They pulled out four to five bodies from the aircraft.”