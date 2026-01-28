‘Shocking’, ‘irreparable loss’: Leaders across party lines condole Ajit Pawar’s death in Baramati plane crash

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A plane carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with four others, crashed in Baramati on Wednesday morning, killing all aboard the aircraft.
As per the DGCA, Pawar was with “2 more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendant) and 2 crew (PIC+FO) members”. They were on board a Learjet 45 aircraft, operated by VSR Aviation.
The plane was landing at Baramati airport when it crashed, sources said, adding that the aircraft had a seating capacity of six, including the pilot.
An onlooker who owns a shop next to the Baramati Airport told The Indian Express, “The aircraft was making a lot of noise while landing, so my attention went to it. It appeared to try landing but slid off the runway, and there was a big explosion. They pulled out four to five bodies from the aircraft.”
Pawar was en-route from Mumbai to Pune to attend four campaign rallies for the ongoing Zilla Parishad elections. Elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra will be held on February 5, with counting of votes scheduled for February 7.
PM Modi condoles Pawar’s demise
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Pawar’s demise and expressed shock over the fatal aircraft crash.
“Shri Ajit Pawar Ji was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect. He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra. His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and downtrodden were also noteworthy. His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti,” he wrote in a post on X.
Shri Ajit Pawar Ji was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect. He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra. His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and… pic.twitter.com/mdgwwGzw4R
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 28, 2026
‘Extremely tragic’: Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu condoled the passing of Pawar.
In a post on X, she said, “The news of the death of several people, including Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash in Baramati, Maharashtra, is extremely tragic. The untimely demise of Ajit Pawar ji is an irreparable loss. He will always be remembered for his special contribution to the development of Maharashtra, especially in the cooperative sector. I express my deep condolences to his family, supporters, and admirers. May God grant strength to the families of all others who lost their lives in this accident to bear this blow.”
महाराष्ट्र के बारामती में एक विमान दुर्घटना में महाराष्ट्र के उप मुख्यमंत्री, श्री अजित पवार समेत कई लोगों की मृत्यु का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है। अजित पवार जी का असामयिक निधन एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। उन्हें महाराष्ट्र के विकास में, विशेषकर सहकारी क्षेत्र में, विशेष योगदान के लिए सदैव…
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 28, 2026
‘Extremely heartbreaking’: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, said, “The news of the demise of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar Ji and his fellow travelers in an airplane accident today is extremely heartbreaking. In this moment of grief, I stand with the people of Maharashtra. I extend my condolences to the entire Pawar family and their loved ones during this hour of sorrow.”
महाराष्ट्र के उप मुख्यमंत्री श्री अजित पवार जी और उनके सहयात्रियों की आज हवाई जहाज दुर्घटना में निधन का समाचार अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है।
इस शोक के पल में महाराष्ट्र की जनता के साथ हूं। समस्त पवार परिवार और प्रियजनों को इस दुख की घड़ी में अपनी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं।
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 28, 2026
‘Deeply pained’: Tejashwi Yadav
Tejashwi Yadav said that he was deeply pained by the news of Pawar’s demise and expressed condolences.
“Deeply pained and stunned by the news of the sudden demise of Deputy CM of Maharashtra Sh. Ajit Pawar! My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and followers,” he wrote in a post on X.
‘Irreparable loss,’: Giriraj Singh
Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that Pawar’s demise was an “irreparable loss”.
“This is a heart-rending incident. May God give strength to the affected families…He was not just the Deputy CM of Maharashtra but also a well-known politician in the country. This is an irreparable loss,” Singh said.
