Ajit Pawar tests positive for Covid-19

A file photo of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has tested positive for Covid-19, highly placed sources told The Indian Express. He has mild symptoms and has been quarantined at his home in Mumbai.

On Wednesday, Shivajirao Garje, general secretary of NCP-Maharashtra tweeted that Ajit Pawar would not be able to attend today’s meeting at the party office. He did not specify the reason for his absence.

Sources said that Pawar’s swab was sent for tests and returned positive for coronavirus.

Last week, Pawar was among senior party leaders who visited flood affected parts of western Maharashtra to supervise relief and rescue work. In Solapur district, he announced that farmers hit by the crisis will be compensated. “No farmer will be left out,” he said, while directing revenue authorities to complete the work of damage assessment on an urgent basis.

