How Ajit Pawar plane crash unfolded: Civil Aviation ministry gives blow-by-blow account

Ajit Pawar plane crash news: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash in Baramati on Wednesday. The NCP leader was set to hold four political rallies for the upcoming Zilla Parishad polls.
“There were a total of 05 persons on board including 02 crew members. The passengers included Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Ajit Pawar. All the occupants of the aircrafts received fatal injuries,” the civil aviation ministry said in a government release.
It also revealed the sequence of event leading to the fatal accident.
Pawar was flying in a Learjet 45 aircraft owned by VSR Ventures Pvt. Ltd. The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation had conducted a regulatory audit of VSR’s 17-plane fleet, including the crashed aircraft, in February 2025.
Besides the seven Learjet 45 aircraft (including the one involved in accident), there are five Embraer 135BJ aircraft, four King Air B200 aircraft and one Pilatus PC-12 aircraft, in VSR Ventures’ fleet.
Baramati, where Ajit Pawar was headed, is an uncontrolled airfield. This means that air traffic information is provided by the instructors/pilot from the flying training organisations at Baramati. The ministry said the sequence of events leading to the fatal crash was as follows, based on the statement of the person manning the Air Traffic Control (ATC):
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has taken over the investigation. DG, AAIB is reaching the accident site for investigation, the release said. Further details of the same as and when available will be shared.
The AAIB is also investigating the fateful Air India accident in Ahmedabad when a London-bound plane crashed minutes after take-off. There was only one survivor in that crash, with 241 passengers dead.
