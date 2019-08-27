Chhattisgarh: Ajit Jogi not a tribal, rules panel, likely to lose Assembly seat

A high-powered committee constituted by the Chhattisgarh government, Tuesday, has found that former chief minister Ajit Jogi’s does not qualify as a Scheduled Tribe member. The panel set up under the direction of the High Court to probe Jogi’s caste status has recommended that all his caste certificates be revoked and that the government also withdraws all benefits that members of Scheduled Tribes are entitled to.

Jogi, who had quit Congress to form the Chhattisgarh Janata Congress, is currently an MLA from Marwahi seat. He is, however, likely to lose the seat as it is reserved for the Scheduled tribes (ST).

The question of Jogi’s tribal status has been controversial ever since the state’s inception, with his political rivals moving the court to allege that his family has been contesting from reserved seats based on forged documents. The high-powered committee was formed after two separate petitions in the high court.

In 2017, the panel had revoked all caste certificates of Jogi, but the former Chhattisgarh CM challenged this decision in High Court and on February 21 2018, High Court directed the state government again to reconstitute the committee under the chairmanship of DD Singh.