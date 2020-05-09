Follow Us:
Saturday, May 09, 2020
COVID19

Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi suffers cardiac arrest, condition critical

The hospital added that Jogi was having a regular day from morning, but apparently choked on a tamarind seed before the cardiac arrest.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 9, 2020 2:53:20 pm
Ajit Jogi, Ajit Jogi in hospital, Ajit Jogi heart attack, Ajit Jogi cardiac arrest, Ajit Jogi Chhattisgarh, India news, Indian Express Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi’s condition remains critical. 

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi has been admitted to a private hospital in Raipur after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home on Saturday. His condition remains critical and is on ventilator support.

“Former chief minister Ajit Jogi was admitted to the hospital at around 12:30 pm, following a cardiac arrest. His condition is critical and he is on ventilator support,” read a statement from the Shree Narayana Hospital.

The hospital added that Jogi was having a regular day from morning, but apparently choked on a tamarind seed before the cardiac arrest.

More details awaited

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 09: Latest News

Advertisement