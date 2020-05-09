Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi suffers cardiac arrest, condition critical

Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi’s condition remains critical. Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi’s condition remains critical.

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi has been admitted to a private hospital in Raipur after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home on Saturday. His condition remains critical and is on ventilator support.

“Former chief minister Ajit Jogi was admitted to the hospital at around 12:30 pm, following a cardiac arrest. His condition is critical and he is on ventilator support,” read a statement from the Shree Narayana Hospital.

The hospital added that Jogi was having a regular day from morning, but apparently choked on a tamarind seed before the cardiac arrest.

More details awaited

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd