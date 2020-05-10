Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi slips into coma, on ventilator support

The condition of former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi was critical since Saturday. The condition of former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi was critical since Saturday.

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi, who was admitted to a private hospital in Raipur after he suffered a cardiac arrest, slipped into coma on Sunday. According to a senior doctor at Sree Narayana Hospital, the Congress leader’s neurological activity is “almost nil” and is presently on ventilator support.

“His heart functioning is normal at the moment. The blood pressure has been controlled by drugs. But there was disruption in oxygen supply to his brain after the respiratory arrest yesterday, that possibly led to damage to his brain. In medical parlance it is called hypoxia,” the hospital’s medical director Dr Sunil Khemka said in a bulletin.

“As of now, Jogi’s neurological activity is almost nil. In simple words, we can say he has slipped into coma. He is on ventilator. We are making all efforts to improve his health, but the situation is worrisome at present,” he added.

The medical director also said that Jogi is being treated by a team of eight specialist doctors who will assess the patient’s response to medicine in the next 48 hours.

The Congress leader had fallen unconscious at his residence on Saturday morning.

According to a health bulletin released by the hospital on Saturday, Jogi was given cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) at his residence by a senior intensivist before he was rushed to the hospital. “He was admitted at 12.30 pm on Saturday after he collapsed while he was in the garden of his house… his ECG and pulse have returned to normal… But his respiration is still not normal. He is on a ventilator and his condition is critical,” the hospital stated.

Jogi’s wife and Kota MLA Renu Jogi and his son Amit are with the 74-year-old leader at the hospital.

In a social media post, Amit made an appeal for prayers for his father’s recovery. “Along with medicines, he now needs the well-wishes and prayers of 2.5 crore residents of Chhattisgarh.”

Jogi is also the founder of the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and is the incumbent MLA from Marwahi constituency.

