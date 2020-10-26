Ajit Doval: Will fight on our soil and beyond, for welfare of all

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval Saturday said India will fight on its own soil and outside, too, but for “parmarth”—welfare of all—and not selfish motives.

Addressing followers of Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh Saturday evening, the NSA said: “Aapne kaha ki hamne kabhi kisi ke upar akraman nahi kiya. Iske bare me apne ek vichaar hain ki agar kahin se khatra aa raha tha to kar dena chahiye tha (you said we never attacked anyone. There is an opinion that it should have been done if there was a threat from somewhere.”

Doval added: “Hum wahin ladenge jahan par aapki ichha hai yeh koi jaroorat to nahi. Hum wahin par ladenge jahan par se khatra aa raha hai aur hum khatre ka muqabla wahin karenge (It is not necessary that we will fight where you want. We will fight only from where we are getting threats).”

The NSA said: “…Hum yuddh to karenge aur apni zameen par bhi karenge aur baahar bhi karenge. Lekin apne niji swarth ke liye nahi, parmarth ke liye karna padega (We will fight, on our own soil and outside too, not for selfish interest but for welfare of all).” The NSA is on a private visit to Uttarakhand.

