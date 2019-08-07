Ajit Doval visits south Kashmir; meets locals, policemen

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday undertook a whirlwind visit to the militancy-infested south Kashmir and assured the locals that their security is the government’s responsibility.

Doval arrived in Kashmir on Tuesday, a day after the Centre revoked the provisions of Article 370, which gave special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir. He is reaching out to the local population in the Valley as a confidence-building measure (CMB).

“Everything will be alright. Your safety and security is our responsibility,” Doval told people in Shopian district.

An unprecedented security cover and several restrictions are in place in Kashmir. All modes of communication have been snapped in the Valley.

Doval was seen eating food on a footpath outside closed shops and talking to locals. He exchanged views with them on the security situation and the government’s decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories.

“Your children and their children will continue to live here. They will make their name in the world,” the NSA told people.

He also met policemen in the area and praised their role in the containing the situation in the state for the past several years.

“Jammu and Kashmir Police is one of the best police forces. It has a special place for us,” Doval told the policemen.

Later, videos of Doval, flanked by director general of police, Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbagh Singh, interacting with locals and policemen went viral on social media.