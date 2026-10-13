Ajit Doval, Iran counterpart discuss West Asia security situation

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei held a phone conversation with NSA Ajit Doval on Monday focusing on the prevailing security situation in West Asia.

In a social media post, the Iranian embassy said Rezaei and Doval “exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest to the two countries”.

It is understood that the latest attacks on Saudi Arabia including on its airports figured in the conversation.

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India on Sunday strongly condemned a major attack on Saudi Arabia’s international airport in Riyadh that killed 12 people and injured over 300. One Indian was among those killed.