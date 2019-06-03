Toggle Menu
Ajit Doval reappointed as NSA for five years, given cabinet rankhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/ajit-doval-reappointed-as-nsa-given-cabinet-rank-5762358/

Ajit Doval reappointed as NSA for five years, given cabinet rank

Doval has also been given a cabinet rank in recognition of his contribution in the national security domain. He will continue as NSA for a five-year tenure.

Ajit Doval reappointed as NSA for five years, given cabinet rank
National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval (File/PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will continue with his role in the new BJP government with the Centre reappointing him as the NSA to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday. Doval will have a five-year tenure, news agency ANI reported.

Doval has also been given a cabinet rank in recognition of his contribution in the national security domain, reported ANI.

A 1968-batch IPS officer, Doval is among the best operational brains within intelligence circles. He worked as an intelligence officer for over 33 years during which he served in the North East, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. Doval had also done diplomatic assignments in Pakistan and the UK and later headed the IB’s operations wing for over a decade.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 J&K: Militant, associate killed in valley shootout in Shopian district
2 Kerala’s health department activates safety protocols as Nipah scare swirls
3 Union Minister Harsh Vardhan cycles to office to take charge of Health Ministry