Ajit Doval: ‘Pakistan under pressure at FATF meet’

Pakistan is under a lot of pressure at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting — currently under way in Paris — to rein in terror groups operating from its soil, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval said on Monday.

“One of the biggest pressures that is coming on Pakistan today is because of the procedure of the FATF, I guess. The FATF has put so much pressure on them that no other action could have been so,” Doval said, addressing a meeting of the chiefs of Anti Terrorism Squads.

The FATF is an inter-governmental body established in 1989 to combat money-laundering, terror financing and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system. Pakistan was placed on the grey list by the Paris-based watchdog in June last year and given a plan of action to complete by October 2019, or face the risk of being placed on the black list with Iran and North Korea.

Doval said that if investigating agencies collect correct, sustainable and quotable information, which could be put before the international forums effectively, on how Pakistan is sponsoring terrorism, it would expose the country.