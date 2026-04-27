Ajit Doval meets UAE President, gives New Delhi’s Gulf outreach a push

Amid the turmoil in West Asia, NSA Ajit Doval met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, a week after he went to Saudi Arabia.

NSA Doval’s visits are being seen as part of Delhi’s high-level outreach to the Gulf countries amid the war in West Asia, which is currently on a ceasefire. Trade with the energy-rich UAE has been disrupted due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in the last two months. Only 10 Indian ships have been able to pass through the strait during this period.

PM Narendra Modi has spoken to leaders of UAE, Saudi and other Gulf countries in last two months, at least twice, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has also been in touch with his counterparts from these countries. Doval’s visit is an important outreach given that he has been coordinating with the Emirati establishment on security and strategic issues, especially related to counter-terrorism cooperation.