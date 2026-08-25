Doval holds talks in Beijing, China says let’s think long-term, manage differences

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval with China Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi ahead of the 25th round of Special Representatives (SR), in Beijing, China. (Handout via PTI Photo, enhanced with AI)

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng Tuesday and Beijing said it urged New Delhi to view and handle their relationship from a “strategic and long-term perspective” and “properly manage differences”.

New Delhi, however, said that Doval and Han discussed ways to strengthen peace and tranquillity in the border areas and further improve bilateral relations.

This was one of the key takeaways of the meeting between the NSA and the Chinese Vice President.

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Han spent his career in Shanghai, under Xi Jinping and was CPC secretary of Shanghai during 2012-2017. He is considered a member of the powerful Shanghai Clique.