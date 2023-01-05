Ajit Doval meets French counterpart, discusses strategic partnership between India and France

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval Thursday met his counterpart, the visiting Diplomatic Advisor to French President Emmanuel Bonne, and discussed aspects of the Indo-French strategic partnership which includes defence and security cooperation, major international and regional issues, including the war in Ukraine, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, counter-terrorism cooperation, cyber-security, space and civil nuclear energy.

Doval and Bonne, who is also the G7 and G20 Sherpa from the French government, agreed to raise the level of ambition of bilateral cooperation with the goal of accelerating efforts towards strategic autonomy.

An official statement by the French embassy said, “Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor and G7/G20 Sherpa to the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, paid a visit to India on 5 January for the 36th session of the Indo-French Strategic Dialogue.”

It said that the first bilateral visit of the year aimed to pave the way for an ambitious expansion of the Indo-French strategic partnership as it marks its 25th anniversary this year.

Bonne held “wide-ranging talks” with his counterpart, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, during the Strategic Dialogue, the statement said.

“The agenda covered all aspects of the Indo-French strategic partnership: defence and security cooperation; major international and regional issues, including the war in Ukraine, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific; counter-terrorism cooperation; cyber-security; space; civil nuclear energy. On each topic, the two sides agreed to raise the level of ambition of our cooperation even further with the goal of accelerating efforts towards strategic autonomy,” the French embassy statement said.

During his visit, Bonne also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and met with External Affairs minister S Jaishankar and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.

“Glad to meet Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the President of France. Useful exchange of views on current issues of mutual interest,” Jaishankar tweeted after their meeting.

The French embassy statement added, “He (Bonne) stressed France’s full support for India’s G20 presidency and conveyed President Macron’s message that Indo-French cooperation would be key to tackling global challenges in 2023.”

In this respect, it said that Bonne also “praised the excellent cooperation with India at the United Nations Security Council over the past two years, and reiterated France’s support for a permanent UNSC seat for India”.

France and India established a strategic partnership in 1998, which has since grown continuously in scope and depth, based on exceptional mutual trust, shared democratic values, and a joint vision for a multipolar, rules-based world order.