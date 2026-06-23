‘Hope it will work’: Ajit Doval backs US-Iran deal with ‘cautious optimism’

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Deputy Secretary for Defence Affairs of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ghadir Nezamipour, on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS National Security Advisers' Meeting. (@MEAIndia/X via PTI Photo)

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval said on Tuesday that India welcomes the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran with “cautious optimism” and is hopeful it will help energy security.

Speaking at the 16th BRICS NSAs’ meeting in New Delhi, Doval said, “India welcomes the MoU reached between the US and Iran. We have got cautious optimism, and we hope that it will work. It will help energy security. The opening of the Strait of Hormuz is a very welcome development.”

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu and Iran’s Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ghadir Nezamipour were among the BRICS countries’ representatives who attended the meeting.