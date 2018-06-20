Congress leader blames MP govt for family dispute, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls allegation cheap

Shivraj Chouhan further said that he is pained to see the wife of a late political stalwart is facing such problems at the age of 83. (Express file photo By Amit Mehra) Shivraj Chouhan further said that he is pained to see the wife of a late political stalwart is facing such problems at the age of 83. (Express file photo By Amit Mehra)

Reacting to Congress leader Ajay Singh’s claim of BJP government’s role in his family dispute, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has termed his allegations baseless and “height of cheapness”.

On Tuesday, Saroj Kumari, wife of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Arjun Singh, had accused her son Ajay Singh, his wife Sunita and another son Abhimanyu Singh for harassing her and forcing her out of the house. The 83-year-old had moved a complaint in a JMFC court under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, against her sons and daughter-in-law.

However, Ajay Singh had called his mother’s accusations a conspiracy by the BJP after he moved a no-confidence motion against the government.

Speaking to reporters, Chouhan said, “How can Singh blame the government saying it has done something because of which his mother turned against him? This is the height of cheap behaviour (“ghatiyapan”).”

“There is no bigger asset than mother in this world. Mother is like God. She (Saroj Kumari) is the wife of late Arjun Singh, a national leader, and is 83 years old. Will she do so at the behest of any government? This allegation is completely cheap,” Chouhan said.

Chouhan further said that he is pained to see the wife of a late political stalwart is facing such problems at the age of 83. He said that instead of bringing his mother back and caring for her, the Congress leader is blaming the government.

“I am really sad. I don’t want to utter a word as it is a family matter….but I request him that he should give her due respect, bring her back home, serve her, provide treatment and not level unnecessary allegations,” the chief minister said.

