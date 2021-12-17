Amid Opposition demand to sack Ajay Mishra, government manages to pass 3 Bills in Lok Sabha

Amid high-pitched protests by the Opposition in the second half seeking the sacking of Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, the government Friday managed to introduce three Bills in Lok Sabha in the 23 minutes that it functioned in the afternoon before being adjourned till Monday.

The House also approved the amendments made by Rajya Sabha to the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 amid continuous sloganeering by the members of the Opposition, who came down to the Well of the House with placards.

Amid the ruckus, Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, introduced the National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021 that seeks to provide for the constitution of the National Anti-Doping Agency to regulate anti-doping activities in sports and to give effect to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation International Convention against doping in sports.

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav introduced the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021 aimed at amending the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The Bill seeks to amend the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949, the Cost and Works Accountants Act, 1959 and the Company Secretaries Act, 1980.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal requested the chair to take up the Surrogacy Bill before taking up discussions on the Supplementary Demands for Grants. The House then approved the amendments made by Rajya Sabha to the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019.

While the Lok Sabha had passed the Bill on August 5, 2019, Rajya Sabha had passed the Bill with amendments on December 8, 2021 and returned it to Lok Sabha on December 14, 2021. The House approved the amendments with voice votes Friday.

While the House was taking the Bill into consideration, the Opposition members continued sloganeering. Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, repeatedly asked the protesting members to let the House function.

“Very important business is being transacted in Lok Sabha, please cooperate,” Agrawal said, requesting the Opposition members to go back to their seats.

“Please sit down. This is not fair. Please cooperate in the proceedings. You did not pay attention to a very important business transaction in Lok Sabha. Please do cooperate,” Agrawal said before adjourning the House till Monday.