Maken says BJP killing democracy but couldn’t succeed in Rajasthan

Ajay Maken meets Ashok Gehlot on Sunday. (File)

Newly-appointed Congress in-charge for Rajasthan and the party’s national general secretary Ajay Maken said on Sunday that the BJP is killing democracy in the entire country through its money power and misuse of security agencies but the party could not succeed in Rajasthan.

Maken said this on the sidelines of his first visit to the state after being appointed as the in-charge of Rajasthan following the month-long political crisis in the state.

“Rajasthan is one such state which proved one thing last month. If anyone had doubts about the warriors of Rajasthan, that will not be there now. In the entire country, by using its money power and unethically misusing the CBI and ED, the BJP killed democracy in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Manipur, Goa. After that when they tried this in Rajasthan, they had to suffer a stinging defeat,” said Maken, in Alwar district on Sunday.

Maken, who later arrived in Jaipur, will remain in Rajasthan till Wednesday and interact with party workers and leaders from various regions of the state such as Jaipur and Ajmer divisions.

He later met both Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Pilot at their respective residences in Jaipur. State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara accompanied Maken to both Gehlot and Pilot’s residences.

Maken had replaced Congress leader Avinash Pandey as the in-charge of Rajasthan after the party appointed him to the post following the truce between the party high command and the MLAs loyal to former deputy chief minister and party president of the state, Sachin Pilot.

Maken is also part of the three-member committee set up by the Congress to look into the grievances raised by Pilot and his loyalist MLAs.

