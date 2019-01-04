Ajay Maken steps down as Delhi Congress chief

Months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Ajay Maken resigned as Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president, news agency ANI reported on Friday.

Advertising

Taking to Twitter, Maken today said, “I would like to thank the Delhi Congress workers, the media who provided coverage to the party and our party president Rahul Gandhi for their love and support ever since I took charge of the state unit after the Assembly elections in 2015.”

Last year in September, according to Congress sources, Maken had expressed his desire to step down from his role owing to health reasons. He had left for Singapore to receive treatment for a debilitating back pain.

However, denying reports of his resignation, AICC in charge of Delhi, P C Chacko, had told The Indian Express, “Maken has not resigned. He has told Congress president Rahul Gandhi and informed me that he has some health problems. And he has gone for a medical check-up. He will be back on September 22.”

Party leaders had said that Maken was suffering from recurring back pain and had travelled to Kerala for Ayurveda treatment. A senior AICC leader had said that Maken had already conveyed to the high command that “it would be difficult for him to continue”.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.