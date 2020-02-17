After Milind Deora praises AAP, Ajay Maken says ‘Leave Congress, then propagate half baked facts’

Former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken. Former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken.

Former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken on Monday lambasted party leader Milind Deora for praising the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government over the state’s revenue and asked the latter to leave the party and then “propagate half-baked facts”.

On Sunday, minutes after Deora heaped praised on the Delhi government for doubling its revenue and maintaining a surplus over the last five years, Maken referred to CAGR figures to criticize him for his Twitter post.

Brother,you want to leave @INCIndia-Please do-Then propagate half baked facts! However,let me share even lesser know facts-

1997-98-BE (Revenue) 4,073cr

2013-14-BE (Revenue) 37,459cr

During Congress Govt Grew at 14.87% CAGR 2015-16 BE 41,129

2019-20 BE 60,000

AAP Gov 9.90% CAGR — अजय माकन (@ajaymaken) February 16, 2020

“Sharing a lesser-known and welcome fact the @ArvindKejriwal-led Delhi Government doubled its revenues to Rs 60,000 crore and maintained a revenue surplus over the last 5 years,” Deora, former Mumbai Congress chief, had tweeted.

“Food for thought: Delhi is now one of India’s most fiscally prudent governments,” the former Lok Sabha member added.

Hitting out at Deora for his remarks, Maken said, “Brother, you want to leave @INCIndia-Please do-Then propagate half baked facts!”

“However, let me share even lesser know facts-1997-98-BE(Revenue) 4,073cr, 2013-14-BE (Revenue) 37,459cr. During Congress Govt Grew at 14.87% CAGR, 2015-16 BE 41,129 and 2019 -20 BE 60,000 AAP Gov 9.90% CAGR,” he added.

Deora then hit back at Maken saying, “Brother, I would never undermine Sheila Dikshit’s stellar performance as Delhi CM. That’s your speciality.”

Saying it’s never too late to change, Deora tweeted, “Instead of advocating an alliance with AAP, if only you had highlighted Sheila Ji’s achievements, @INCIndia would’ve been in power today.”

Deora’s praise for Dikshit came days after AICC Delhi in-charge P C Chacko blamed the late former chief minister for the decline in the party’s fortunes. “Any sensible person would have anticipated the defeat of the Congress in Delhi,” Chacko had said.

Kejriwal was sworn in as the chief minister of Delhi for the third time on Sunday after his party got a landslide victory in the Assembly polls.

