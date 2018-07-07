Ajay Kumar Tripathi sworn in as chief justice of Chhattisgarh HC

Talking to reporters, Justice Tripathi said he will make efforts to ensure speedy justice for common people. Talking to reporters, Justice Tripathi said he will make efforts to ensure speedy justice for common people.

Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi on Saturday took oath as the new Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court.

Governor Balramji Das Tandon administered the oath of office to him at a function at the Raj Bhawan Saturday afternoon.

Talking to reporters, Justice Tripathi said he will make efforts to ensure speedy justice for common people.

“Whatever I do, will be in the interest of Chhattisgarh and my efforts as chief justice will be to ensure speedy, fair and appropriate justice to every person who is looking for it in the shortest possible time,” he said.

Chief Minister Raman Singh, Speaker of the Assembly Gaurishankar Agarwal, state ministers and senior officials were present on the occasion.

Born in 1957, Justice Tripathi graduated with an honours degree in Economics from the Sri Ram College of Commerce before obtaining his law degree from Delhi University.

He enrolled as a legal practitioner at the Patna High Court in 1981.

He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Patna High Court on October 9, 2006, and was made a permanent judge of the court in November 2007.

TBN Radhakrishnan, the previous chief justice of Chhattisgarh high court, has been transferred as the chief justice of Hyderabad High Court.

