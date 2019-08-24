Ajay Kumar Bhalla takes charge as Home Secretary

A day after being officially appointed as the new Home Secretary, senior IAS officer Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday took charge of his new post. The 1984-batch Assam-Meghalaya cadre IAS officer succeeded Rajiv Gauba, who has been appointed as the new Cabinet Secretary.

Advertising

Bhalla served as the Union power secretary, before being appointed as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Home Ministry on July 24. The Appointments Committee of Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved Bhalla’s appointment as the new home secretary. He will have a fixed two-year tenure.

Before joining the power ministry, Bhalla served as Director, Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT). Before DGFT, Bhalla was additional secretary in the Ministry of Commerce.