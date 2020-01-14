Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji declared tax free in Uttar Pradesh

A poster of ‘Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior’. A poster of ‘Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior’.

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to free the movie ‘Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior’ of the SGST so that the people can draw “inspiration from the valour and sacrifices of Tanhaji Malusare”.

According to a statement issued by the state government, movie’s co-producer Ajay Devgn, who played the title role, had requested Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to make the movie tax free.

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to make the movie Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior free from SGST in Uttar Pradesh. The movie is based on the valour story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s army-in-chief Tanaji Malusare and the decision has been taken so that people can get inspiration from the valour and sacrifices of Tanaji Malusare,” read the statement.

“As per history Tanhaji had played an important role in the battle of Singhgarh in 1670 and won the fort after battle with the Mughals. However, he was martyred in the battle. When Shivaji got to know about the death of Tanhaji, he had said that Garh aaya par Singh gaya (Fort came, but the lion is gone),” it added.

Devgn also expressed his gratitude to the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the act.

Thank you Shri Yogi Adityanathji for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior Tax-Free in Uttar Pradesh. I would also be delighted Sir if you watched our film 🙏@myogiadityanath #TanhajiUnitesIndia — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 14, 2020

The movie directed by Om Rawat was released on January 10 and has actors Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles alongside Devgn.

