Ajay Chautala sold INLD tickets for 2014 elections: Abhay

INLD LEADER and Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly Abhay Chautala on Wednesday levelled serious allegations against his elder brother Ajay Chautala, claiming that he “sold INLD tickets for three Vidhan Sabha constituencies during the 2014 polls”.

He named a local politician from Fatehabad from whom Rs 50 lakh was allegedly taken in lieu of a Vidhan Sabha ticket. “When the ticket was not allotted, Rs 25 lakh was returned to him while rest of the money is yet to be returned,” Abhay told reporters.

Addressing a meeting of senior party leaders, Abhay alleged that “party tickets for Ateli (Mahendragarh) and Ballabgarh (Faridabad) Assembly constituencies were also sold”.

A former Lok Sabha MP, Ajay Chautala is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with teachers recruitment scam. Ajay formed a new political outfit, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), after a split in the INLD recently.

JJP state president Nishan Singh issued a press release to allege that INLD leaders have lost their mental balance after getting just 2.5 per cent votes in the Jind bypoll.

“They are levelling such low-level allegations to divert attention… Abhay used to say that he had got Dushyant Chautala elected from Hisar. The opposition leaders whom Abhay is quoting will tell that he was just lying. If he keeps making such allegations, people won’t take him seriously anymore,” said Nishan in the statement.