Dushyant’s father Ajay Chautala granted furlough for two weeks

Ajay Chautala, the father of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala, was Saturday granted furlough for two weeks. He will be released from Delhi’s Tihar jail this evening or on Sunday morning. The development comes a day after the JJP struck an alliance with the BJP in Haryana.

Ajay is serving a 10-year sentence in a corruption case connected to teacher recruitments in Haryana. He was a member of the INLD before being expelled from the party on November 17, 2018.

Meanwhile, in Haryana, BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala met the Governor to stake claim and form a government.

The suspense continues on the post of Deputy Chief Minister with the JJP, according to the highly placed sources, pushing for Naina Chautala while the BJP thinking about its senior-most leader in Haryana, Anil Vij for the post.

The party, which won 40 seats in the 90-member Assembly, announced an alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) of Dushyant Chautala last evening. The reason the BJP picked the JJP, according to party sources, was to ensure stability in the government.