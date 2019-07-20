Ajay Bhadoo appointed as Joint Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind

Vadodara Municipal Commissioner (VMC) Ajay Bhadoo has been deputed as the Joint Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, making way for a change of guard at the VMC. Bhadoo has been the municipal commissioner of Vadodara since July 2018 and is also the chairman of the Vadodara Urban Development Authority (VUDA).

A 1999 batch IAS officer, Bhadoo began his civil services career as an Assistant Collector in Surat and then in Junagadh. Over the past 19 years in IAS, he has served in various capacities and held positions like Collector, Municipal Commissioner and also Secretary to the chief minister of Gujarat. He was conferred the Best Collector Award twice for outstanding performance in 2008 and 2010.

Under his Good Governance Initiative Biometric Attendance system was introduced for government employees in 2003-04 during his stint as DDO in Bharuch district. Seen as a pioneering project, the initiative received immense recognition and awards. During his stint as the District Collector of Mehsana, Bhadoo undertook initiatives related to water conservation, digitization of land records and online file tracking, revival of public libraries and modernisation of the mid-day meal kitchens in the district.

He has also worked as CEO and Vice Chairman of Gujarat Maritime Board, Chief Executive Officer of Gujarat Infrastructure Development Board, Dholera Special Investment Regional Development Authority, Managing Director of Gujarat Industrial Corridor Corporation and Dholera International Airport Company.