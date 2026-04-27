Aizawl Municipal Corporation election results 2026: Counting of vites underway, ZPM leads in 5 wards

A voter turnout of 62.77 per cent was recorded with 2.39 lakh voters exercising their franchise in the polls to the 19-member AMC that were held on April 21. (Express File photo/ Representational)

The counting of votes for the elections to the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) are underway with Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) leading in five wards, reported PTI.

The counting began at the Aizawl deputy commissioner’s office at 8 am, Mizoram State Election Commissioner H Lalthlangliana said.

A voter turnout of 62.77 per cent was recorded with 2.39 lakh voters exercising their franchise in the polls to the 19-member AMC that were held on April 21.

Trends for the remaining wards were not yet available.

As mansy as 68 candidates, including 28 women, fought the election, with the ZPM, Mizo National Front (MNF) and Congress each nominating 19 candidates, and the BJP fielding 11.