AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal apologises for threatening journalist

Facing heat for abusing a TV journalist last evening, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal on Thursday apologised for his behaviour. Ajmal had threatened the journalist after he asked a political question on next year Lok Sabha elections during a press conference. His act was criticised by several outfits, journalists’ associations and political parties.

AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal on video of him threatening to smash head of a journalist who asked him if he’ll ally with Congress or BJP in future: I have been in politics for 13 years, it never happened.That was a mistake, please forgive it, I accept that I shouldn’t have done it pic.twitter.com/Ae8o8L83aG — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2018

The ruling BJP, its ally AGP and the opposition Congress had also condemned the incident. The parties said Ajmal had not only insulted the particular journalist but the fourth pillar of democracy and the people of Assam as a Parliamentarian.

The incident happened when the AIUDF chief was addressing mediapersons in South Salmara district. After Ajmal said that his party was with the grand alliance of opposition parties, the journalist, working for a local TV channel, asked if there was a possibility of him changing his affiliation after the elections.

The perfume baron then lost his cool and called the journalist names. “He is asking for how much money will I be sold to the BJP? His father will be sold. Go from here or else I will break your head. Go and file a case against me…” No complaint has been filed by the journalist against the MP so far, police said.

The AIUDF, led by Ajmal, enjoys significant support among the Bengali-speaking Muslim community in the lower Assam region. It has been looking to join the Congress-led grand alliance of Opposition parties for the general elections next year.

