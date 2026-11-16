‘Minister monitoring measures taken to check air pollution’: Environment ministry responds to Neha Bora’s meeting request with Yadav

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Hours after All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora shared a video message, asking citizens to join her in a delegation to the Environment Ministry on Monday to highlight air pollution, the ministry responded late in the evening, saying that the minister is in Turkiye to attend the annual climate conference.
“Bhupender Yadav attaches the highest priority to the issue of air pollution in Delhi NCR states and is continuously monitoring and reviewing the measures taken by the state governments and local authorities,” V Pazhaniyandi, Director of the Ministry, said in an email to Bora.
However, AISA sources told The Indian Express that Monday’s plan to send a delegation with citizens to Indira Paryavaran Bhawan remains unchanged.
In its response, the ministry further stated that during a review meeting on air pollution held on November 14, the NCR states have been directed to ensure strict, time-bound and coordinated ground-level enforcement, including deputation of Secretary-level senior officers in each city of Delhi NCR states to closely monitor the enforcement action.
“Further, Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM), an authority set up for air quality management in the NCR and adjoining areas, is coordinating the efforts of state governments of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, UP and Rajasthan and the local bodies to address air pollution at ground level,” it added.
Earlier on Sunday, AISA issued a press release reiterating its demands for an urgent meeting with Yadav. “Our objective is to place before him the pressing questions, concerns and demands surrounding India’s worsening air pollution crisis and its devastating implications for pubic health.”