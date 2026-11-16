‘Minister monitoring measures taken to check air pollution’: Environment ministry responds to Neha Bora’s meeting request with Yadav

Hours after All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora shared a video message, asking citizens to join her in a delegation to the Environment Ministry on Monday to highlight air pollution, the ministry responded late in the evening, saying that the minister is in Turkiye to attend the annual climate conference.

“Bhupender Yadav attaches the highest priority to the issue of air pollution in Delhi NCR states and is continuously monitoring and reviewing the measures taken by the state governments and local authorities,” V Pazhaniyandi, Director of the Ministry, said in an email to Bora.

However, AISA sources told The Indian Express that Monday’s plan to send a delegation with citizens to Indira Paryavaran Bhawan remains unchanged.