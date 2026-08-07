AISA’s Neha Bora targeted by ink attacker during Jharkhand jobs protest

AISA leader Neha Bora, who arrived in Ranchi from Delhi on Friday morning to join the ongoing students’ protest, was allegedly targeted with black ink while leading a march of around a thousand students and activists towards the Jharkhand Assembly during the first day of the Monsoon Session.

The march, which began from Birsa Chowk, included members of AISA, SFI, AISF, Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha, women activists and several Adivasi organisations who had joined the student-led movement demanding action over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

Speaking after the incident, Riya Tulika Pingua, a student protester, alleged that some unidentified persons entered the procession and threw black ink at women participants who were leading the march.

“They specifically threw ink at the women participants. I was there along with women members of AISA, Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha, SFI and AISF. It happened as we were leading the march,” she said.

“Some anti-social elements who do not want the student movement to succeed have done this. They want to play politics. We do not know exactly who they are,” she said.

Drawing a comparison with the recent student mobilisation at Jantar Mantar in Delhi – Neha was among the key faces of that protest – she said people from across the country had come to Ranchi to strengthen the movement.

“Just as people united at Jantar Mantar and gave strength to the movement, people have come here as well to support the students. But those who claim to believe in ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ have carried out this shameful act,” she said.

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Joining protesters on their march to the Assembly, Bora called for restructuring the JPSC, saying that the 14th Combined Civil Services (JPSC) examination “should be cancelled immediately and a schedule for a re-examination should be announced”.

“The JSSC CGL examinations should be cancelled and a fresh schedule issued. Exams should no longer be conducted through private agencies,” she told reporters.

Siraj Dutta, an activist with Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha, said the alleged attacker was caught and beaten by protesters after the ink was thrown. “I was a little ahead, and by the time I reached, people had caught hold of the person. I stepped in to stop the assault,” he said.

There is no clarity yet on who the person is. Dutta said the organisers were, for the time being, not planning on filing a police complaint over the incident.

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AISA Jharkhand secretary Triloki Kumar alleged that the accused was part of the procession posing as a student before throwing ink near Mahavir Mandir, around 1.5 km before the Assembly. “He was moving along with the march, so nobody realised who he was,” he said.

According to the secretary, around 1,000 to 1,500 people participated in the march, including members of AISA, SFI, AISF, Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha and several Adivasi organisations.