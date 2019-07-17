Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India Bill passed in Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed a Bill allowing the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) to bid out any new airport at a pre-determined tariff structure.

AERA is a regulator that has the powers to set the tariffs charged at airports.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, “Sixteen airports will be under the jurisdiction of AERA. All the other airports which would not be major airports will continue to be looked after by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Government of India.”

Puri was replying to the debate before the passage of The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Currently, all major airports with an annual capacity of handling 1.5 million passengers come under the purview of AERA. If the amendment is passed by Parliament, the definition of major airports will change to any aerodrome which has or is designated to have an annual passenger capacity of 3.5 million.

The minister also asked the members to pursue their states to cooperate when the issue of taxing aviation turbine fuel comes in the GST Council.