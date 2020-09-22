Chhattisgarh: Flight services from Jagdalpur airport take off

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated the airport through video conferencing. (File)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday launched flight services from Maa Danteshwari Airport in Jagdalpur under the Centre’s UDAN scheme.

The airport, the second in the state, has been developed over 57.6 hectares. It will have limited flights to Raipur and Hyderabad, operated by Alliance Air, reducing the travel time between the cities from 7 and 12 hours to 45 minutes and 75 minutes respectively.

Named after the famous Goddess Danteshwari temple in Dantewada in tribal-dominated Bastar division, the airport is expected to improve connectivity to the Maoist-hit area and boost tourism, state officials said.

Officials said that the 72-seater flight will take off daily from Hyderabad at 9:50 am, land at 11:15 am in Jagdalpur and then depart for Raipur. The flight will return the same day from Raipur to Hyderabad via Jagdalpur, leaving the Chhattisgarh capital at 1:40 pm.

CM Baghel called the inauguration of the airport a “milestone in the development of Bastar”. In a special program organised by the Bastar police, 10 local villagers were chosen to fly from Raipur to Jagdalpur as part of the inaugural flight. The first service got a water cannon salute at the airport, and was waved off by the collector, the Inspector General, the divisional commissioner among other dignitaries.

In a recorded video message, Union Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, “Earlier, we tried to provide air connectivity (in 2018) through small flights from Jagdalpur to Raipur and Bhubaneswar, but it was not successful (and was discontinued in November that year). With joint efforts of the aviation ministry and the state government, Jagdalpur airport has now been upgraded for ATR flights.”

Following Jagdalpur, Ambikapur and Bilaspur airports in Chhattisgarh are also waiting for inauguration under the UDAN scheme. “The Centre had sanctioned Rs 48 crore for Jagdalpur airport, Rs 27 crore for Ambikapur and Rs 33 crore for Bilaspur. Of the total amount, Rs 102 crore has been spent,” Puri said.

The civil aviation ministry had granted permission to Alliance Air to operate flights between Bilaspur and Bhopal in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh under UDAN 4.0, he added.

