Airport contracts probable motive behind IndiGo staffer’s murder, says Bihar DGP

Rupesh was shot dead in front of his Patna residence last week.

Bihar DGP S K Singhal on Tuesday said the police were close to solving Indigo executive Rupesh Kumar Singh’s murder case and had zeroed in on two possible motives behind the killing.

At press conference on Tuesday, DGP Singh said, “We have narrowed it down to two possible reasons — contracts allotted to his family members and relatives or a row over allotment of the airport parking lot contract. The latter looks to be the most possible reason. We are close to solving the case.”

Singh did not reveal the number of suspects in the case.

According to police sources, all electronic and forensic evidence has been gathered. “We are looking into the entire process of parking lot contract allotment at the airport and what role Rupesh had to play in it,” said a police officer.

According to PTI, Singhal was on Tuesday summoned by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who took stock of the probe into the high-profile murder case which has brought the government under heavy opposition fire.