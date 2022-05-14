scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Must Read

Aviation Minister Scindia to examine airlines charging passengers for issuing boarding passes at check-in counters

Currently, many airlines in India charge passengers a certain fee for issuing boarding passes at check-in counters.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: May 14, 2022 8:08:10 am
Jyotiraditya Scindia seeks VAT reduction on aviation turbine fuel in MPUnion Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said he is examining the matter of airlines charging passengers a fee for issuing boarding passes at check-in counters inside the terminals.

A passenger named Neeti Shikha said on Twitter: “New rule of SpiceJet. If you wish to get a boarding card at the check in counter, you need to pay extra. This is like telling a customer in a restaurant that if you want eat in a plate, you will be charged. Wonder what’s consumer forum doing!”

Best of Express Premium

Aviation Secy, wife get cut-rate A-I tickets to US, upgrade to BusinessPremium
Aviation Secy, wife get cut-rate A-I tickets to US, upgrade to Business
Horoscope Today, May 14, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — ch...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 14, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — ch...
Iron in Tamil Nadu 4,200 years ago: a new dating and its significancePremium
Iron in Tamil Nadu 4,200 years ago: a new dating and its significance
Explained: The fertiliser challengePremium
Explained: The fertiliser challenge
More Premium Stories >>

Journalist Madhavan Narayanan called this practice of airlines as “ridiculous”.

In response, Scindia said: “Agreed, will examine this asap!”

Currently, many airlines in India charge passengers a certain fee for issuing boarding passes at check-in counters. This practice was vigorously implemented by the airlines with the onset of pandemic when the government had made it mandatory for passengers to do web check-in.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 14: Latest News

Advertisement