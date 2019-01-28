Aircel-Maxis scam: Court extends protection from arrest granted to P Chidambaram, son

Former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti got a reprieve when a Delhi court on Monday extended till February 18 the interim protection from arrest granted to them in the alleged Aircel-Maxis scam, PTI reported.

Special CBI Judge O P Saini extended the relief to Chidambaram, noting that he will not be available on February 1 for which the matter was earlier listed.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court asked the ED to decide on a date on which it would interrogate Karti in the INX Media and the Aircel Maxis cases. The bench, hearing Karti’s plea seeking permission to travel abroad, said that he will not be allowed to leave the country if he evades questioning by the ED.

Karti is facing criminal cases being investigated by the ED, one of which relates to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign funds of Rs 305 crore when his father was the finance minister.