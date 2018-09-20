Aircel-Maxis deal case: Supreme Court gives ED three months’ deadline to complete probe

Earlier in March, the apex court had given the ED a six-month deadline to complete their probe in the case. Earlier in March, the apex court had given the ED a six-month deadline to complete their probe in the case.

The Supreme Court Thursday extended by three months the deadline given to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to complete the probe in the Aircel-Maxis deal case. A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said the probe should be completed in three months.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, said the agency needs some two-three months to complete the probe as it needs to confront some accused with several e-mails. The apex court had in March given the ED a six-month deadline to complete the probe in the case.

The ED is probing a money-laundering case in the Aircel-Maxis matter arising out of 2G spectrum cases.

