Thursday, September 20, 2018
Aircel-Maxis deal case: Supreme Court gives ED three months' deadline to complete probe
Aircel-Maxis deal case: Supreme Court gives ED three months' deadline to complete probe

The Additional Solicitor General who appeared for the agency told the court that they needed at least two to three months to complete their probe.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: September 20, 2018 12:01:34 pm
Aircel-Maxis deal case: Supreme Court gives ED three months to complete probe Earlier in March, the apex court had given the ED a six-month deadline to complete their probe in the case.
The Supreme Court Thursday extended by three months the deadline given to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to complete the probe in the Aircel-Maxis deal case. A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said the probe should be completed in three months.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, said the agency needs some two-three months to complete the probe as it needs to confront some accused with several e-mails. The apex court had in March given the ED a six-month deadline to complete the probe in the case.

The ED is probing a money-laundering case in the Aircel-Maxis matter arising out of 2G spectrum cases.

