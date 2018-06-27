Aircel-Maxis case: Supreme Court to hear Subramanian Swamy’s plea against ED officer today

Supreme Court will also consider a contempt plea by Rajeshwar Singh, who has alleged that attempts were being made to delay the probe in the Aircel-Maxis case. Supreme Court will also consider a contempt plea by Rajeshwar Singh, who has alleged that attempts were being made to delay the probe in the Aircel-Maxis case.

The Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday BJP leader Subramanian Swamy’s plea seeking permission to implead himself in a petition against Enforcement Directorate officer Rajeshwar Singh, who is probing the Aircel-Maxis case.

A vacation bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Sanjay Kishan Kaul, which took up the matter on Tuesday, adjourned the hearing as petitioner Rajneesh Kapur, who filed the case against Singh accusing him of acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, was not represented.

The bench asked Swamy to submit a copy of his application to Kapur and inform him personally that the matter will be considered on June 27.

The BJP leader told the bench that the averments in Kapur’s petition were similar to what was raised before the court in 2011. The court had dealt with those in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case and asked the officer to continue, Swamy submitted.

The court will also consider a contempt plea by Singh, who has alleged that attempts were being made to delay the probe in the Aircel-Maxis case.

