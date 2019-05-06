Toggle Menu
Aircel-Maxis case: Chidambaram, Karti protected from arrest till May 30

The court, which had earlier granted them protection till May 6, extended this after senior advocate A M Singhvi, representing Chidambaram and Karti, filed a petition for the same.

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. (File Photo)

A Delhi court Monday extended interim protection from arrest to Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti till May 30 in connection with the Aircel-Maxis cases.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Information (CBI) are probing allegations of irregularities in granting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to a foreign firm when Chidambaram was Union finance minister in 2006.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED and CBI, had asked the court for additional time to complete the probe.

